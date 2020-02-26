State Rep. Natalie Mihalek will host a free drug identification seminar at the Bethel Park Community Center, 151 Park Ave., Bethel Park, from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday.
The seminar will feature helpful information such as how to identify which online apps are dangerous and how these apps are exposing children to drugs without their parents knowledge. Those in attendance will also have the chance to physically see drugs that are currently on the streets.
“This is going to be a very informative event that will benefit everyone,” Mihalek said. “As parents and members of our communities, we need to be knowledgeable and aware of the ever-changing online world and exactly how our kids are being exposed to drugs and other things without their parents knowledge. This seminar will help parents, teachers and students stay up-to-date and be better informed.”
For more information, contact Mihalek’s district office at 724-942-2045.
The 40th Legislative District includes Bethel Park Borough and Upper St. Clair Township in Allegheny County and Peters Township in Washington County.