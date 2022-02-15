A Midway man was killed Friday night when he was involved in a two-vehicle accident in Cambria County.
State police said Richard Bartoletti, 76, was stopped in the westbound lane of State Route 22 in Munster Township. According to a police report, he was in the passing lane with no rear lights. Police said they do not know why he was stopped.
Just before 11 p.m., a 42-year-old Johnstown man did not see Bartoletti’s vehicle and crashed into it. Police did not identify the man, but said he suffered only a minor injury.
Bartoletti’s vehicle went across the right lane and off the road, according to police.
Police said the Cambria County coroner pronounced Bartoletti dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.