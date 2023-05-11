State police have charged a Michigan man for attempting to extort a Somerset Township family over a tractor pulling contest.
Arnold Joseph Kwiatkowski, 51, of Dorr, faces a felony charge of attempted extortion, and misdemeanors of terroristic threats and harassment.
According to the criminal complaint, Kwiatowski began messaging a Somerset man and his family Monday, demanding they purchase him a Tesla vehicle.
Police said that the man knew Kwiatkowski from participating in tractor-pulling contests.
Kwiatkowski threatened to “expose” and “ridicule” the man over alleged cheating in a recent contest, according to the complaint.
“If I don’t get my car, 3 lives will be lost,” Kwiatkowski wrote in a message to the victim, court documents state.
According to the complaint, Kwiatkowski threatened to attack the family with weapons such as an assault rifle, flamethrower and grenade launcher.
Police are seeking to have Kwiatkowski extradited to face the charges. He has yet to be arraigned.
