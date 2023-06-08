Peters Township will soon be home to a new Michaels location. The arts and crafts store is moving in to 4041 Washington Road, next door to Aldi supermarket, according to township Planning Director Seth Koons. Koons said work began on the store in March, and that construction has been progressing. Michaels did not respond to a request for comment by Wednesday’s deadline. According to Koons, the store is expected to open later this year.
Michaels coming to Peters Township
Jon Andreassi
Staff writer
