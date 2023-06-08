Michaels

Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

Peters Township will soon be home to a new Michaels location. The arts and crafts store is moving in to 4041 Washington Road, next door to Aldi supermarket, according to township Planning Director Seth Koons. Koons said work began on the store in March, and that construction has been progressing. Michaels did not respond to a request for comment by Wednesday’s deadline. According to Koons, the store is expected to open later this year.

 Jon Andreassi

Peters Township will soon be home to a new Michaels location. The arts and crafts store is moving in to 4041 Washington Road, next door to Aldi supermarket, according to township Planning Director Seth Koons. Koons said work began on the store in March, and that construction has been progressing. Michaels did not respond to a request for comment by Wednesday’s deadline. According to Koons, the store is expected to open later this year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In