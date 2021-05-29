While May is National Mental Health Awareness Month, Jennifer Scott, administrator for Washington County Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, noted it is important to address the subject of mental health year-round.
Washington County commissioners recently proclaimed May 20 as Mental Health Awareness Day, and called on the government, community agencies, service providers, businesses and private citizens “to battle stigma, promoting awareness and wellness within Washington County.”
More than a year into the pandemic, COVID-19 has taken a toll on the mental health of children and adults, said Jim Gleason, president of the Washington-Greene County chapter of NAMI Keystone PA.
“The isolation has been tough, and while some have been able to do telemedicine with counselors and therapists, which was crucially important, others haven’t been able to. Certainly, underlying conditions were exacerbated,” said Gleason.
The commissioners’ proclamation explained the impact the pandemic has had – more than four times as many adults reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depression during the pandemic as before, and noted that “many more community members struggle with mental health challenges yet remain undiagnosed and unserved.”
Additionally, more than 9.5% of youth in the U.S. have reported severe depression.
In Washington County, more than 12,000 children, adolescents and adults receive services and support annually for mental health challenges.
Gleason encouraged those who need help to seek it, and said stigma associated with mental illness is still one of the biggest obstacles people face.
“People should not be afraid to seek help. With proper treatment and access to services, they can lead totally fulfilling and happy lives,” said Gleason. “It’s about fighting the stigma more than anything else. The stigma attached to it makes people reluctant to seek help. Mental illness is no different that physical illness – if someone breaks a leg, nobody gets upset if they go to the hospital – but mental illness is not treated the same way.”
It’s important, too, said Gleason, that those experiencing mental health issues and their families be aware that there are resources in Washington and Greene counties, and Southwestern Pennsylvania – including BHDS– where they can access help.
Scott said COVID forced the delay or cancellation of some events, but BHDS has several events planned over the course of the year.
Among them are a Mental Health Awareness Fair planned for late summer. Scott said the event will include information and resource tables, free screenings, prize raffles, and activities and entertainment.
BHDS also will conduct educational trainings on subjects such as mental health first-aid over the next year for the community and mental health providers.
Among local school districts to recognize National Mental Health Awareness Month with a variety of activities are Canon-McMillan and Chartiers-Houston. At both schools, students held green-out days, where students wore green to bring awareness to the importance of good mental health. Students there also have been handing out business cards with information on mental health resources phone numbers and websites.
During recent lunch periods, Canon-McMillan’s Students Against Destructive Decisions held a Kona Ice truck fundraiser, with all proceeds donated to the nonprofit organization Minding Your Mind. The funds also will be used to bring a speaker from MYM to the campus next year.
Chartiers-Houston High School’s SADD club and Bring Change 2 Mind (BC2M) club – the first in the state of Pennsylvania – erected a graffiti wall, where students were encouraged to write why mental health matters to them and held a mental health trivia event.
Washington-Greene County NAMI holds a support group the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at 95 W. Beau St., Washington, in conference room 4 on the third floor. The November and December meetings are held on the third Thursday, due to the holidays. For information on NAMI, contact Jim Gleason at 724-416-7574.
To contact BHDS, call 724 228-3682.