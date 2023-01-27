A Menards home improvement store moved a step closer to locating in South Strabane Township.
The board of supervisors voted Tuesday to approve the development, which will include a 200,000-square-foot building in the rear of The Old Mill shopping center along Route 19, near the Berry Road entrance. There are also plans for a 40,000-square-foot drive-thru lumber yard.
According to township Manager Brandon Stanick, the Wisconsin-based company still has to go through additional regulatory steps with the state before it will be ready to proceed with construction.
“When they first started in our process last year, the thought was to open sometime in 2024,” Stanick said.
The South Strabane location could be one of Menards’ first Pennsylvania locations. In 2019 the company purchased 80 acres of land in South Union Township, Fayette County, but construction on that site has been delayed. A Menards is located just over the West Virginia state line, in Triadelphia.
To address concerns about the potential effect of increased traffic on Berry Road, the supervisors also voted to authorize the planning commission to work with the township staff and engineer to assess the road’s condition.
Stanick said the goal is to develop recommendations to control the volume and speed of traffic on Berry Road.
“For the last 20 to 30 years, the nature of Berry Road has changed,” Stanick said, pointing to the retail development along Route 19.
According to Stanick, Menards trucks will access the store via Route 19.
“Any of the retail in that area, they typically use 19,” Stanick said.
