Menards is currently eyeing The Old Mill shopping center, located along Route 19 in South Strabane Township, as the location of its next store.
The Wisconsin-based company met with the South Strabane’s planning commission and board of supervisors earlier this year for a pre-application meeting, according to township manager Brandon Stanick.
“It did not go through a formal land development process just yet,” Stanick said.
According to Stanick, Menards plans would involve the construction of a 200,000-square-foot building in the rear of The Old Mill plaza, near the Berry Road entrance.
“From the planning commission, we did hear some concerns about the traffic generation off of Berry Road,” Stanick said.
Menards has more than 330 of its home improvement stores in 15 states. In 2019, Menards purchased 80 acres of land in South Union Township, Fayette County, for the site of its first Pennsylvania store, though construction on that project has been delayed.
Stanick said the plans are “conceptual” at this point, and that Menards is fine tuning them before submitting an application.
“They definitely want to submit in the very near future,” Stanick said.