NEW EAGLE – A Pittsburgh man and another from Adams County are wanted on accusations they stole more than $8,000 from Ringgold School District, using counterfeit checks last month.
District Judge Mark Wilson signed warrants Tuesday in the case for the arrests of Richard Garrett Riston, 35, of 641 Crysler St., Pittsburgh, and David Lee Hopper, 27, of 7019 Chambersburg Road, Franklin Township, court records show.
Riston is charged by Monongahela police with three counts each of forgery and theft over allegations he cashed three of the checks Oct. 21 at as many Key Bank branches in the Pittsburgh area, police stated in the affidavit.
Hopper allegedly cashed one of the checks the same day at a Key Bank branch in Shadyside. He is charged with one count each of forgery and theft.
The four checks totaled $8,396.
The district checked its bank records and found no payable checks to the men, who were captured on bank surveillance video, police said.
It was not immediately known Wednesday how the suspects were able to reproduce the Ringgold checks or why the district was targeted.