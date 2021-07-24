Two Washington County men charged in the overdose deaths of a Canton Township couple waived their preliminary hearings to Washington County court while a third defendant saw his delayed until next week.
Mitchell William Logan, 28, and Lorenzo Brian Lloyd, 34, both of Washington, and Zaeshown Jaheim Kimbrew, 20, of Aliquippa, appeared via video before District Judge James Saieva Jr. Friday morning on charges of drug delivery resulting in death.
The charges stem from the Feb. 27 deaths of David S. and Nannette F. Dennick. State police found the couple dead at their Canton Township home on Mark Avenue. Police found stamp bags in the house.
According to police, the woman had contacted Logan to purchase heroin, and the stamp bags were purchased by Lloyd from Kimbrew. The stamp bags only contained fentanyl.
Both Logan and Lloyd waived their preliminary hearings.
Saieva modified Logan’s bail from $500,000 cash to a $500,000 unsecured bond, under the conditions that he remain on house arrest, attend pretrial services and submit to random drug tests. Lloyd remains in Washington County jail on $500,000 bond.
Saieva agreed to delay Kimbrew’s hearing to afford him more time to secure legal representation.