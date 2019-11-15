Two men armed with hammers robbed the Kay Jewelers at Tanger Outlets Wednesday evening.
South Strabane officers were dispatched to the store about 7:50 p.m. Employees told police the men ordered everyone to the ground and began smashing the glass showcases and removing the jewelry, according to South Strabane Chief Drew Hilk.
Two employees and seven customers were in the store at the time of the robbery. The customers included three children ages 7 and under. No one was injured in the robbery, Hilk said.
Police have not yet determined the value of the stolen jewelry.
The robbers were described as black men. One was about 6 feet 3 inches tall and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The other was about 5 feet 6 inches tall and wearing a gray sweatshirt.
Police tracked their vehicle to the parking lot of the nearby Hyatt Place at the entrance to the Meadows Racetrack & Casino, where it was abandoned. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier to the Robinson Township Police Department.
South Strabane police were assisted by state police, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Washington police, North Strabane police, Chartiers Township police and Robinson Township police.
South Strabane continues to investigate the robbery.