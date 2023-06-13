Vietnam Wall

Observer-Reporter

Veteran Rich Dolan of Clarksville spends a quiet moment honoring a friend with whom he served at the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in this file photo from 2017, when the exhibit came to Greene County Fairgrounds.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall and the 911 Memorial Traveling Wall Exhibit are coming to the Roscoe Sportsmen’s Association later this week.

The two exhibits will be at the facility at 1609 Sloan Lane, Coal Center, from Thursday through Monday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In