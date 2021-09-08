In remembrance of 9/11, Leaning House Fine Cigars in Belle Vernon will hold a Smoke and Ride Never Forget Event on Sept. 11 starting at noon.
The event will include a memorial ride, with bikes, cars and jeeps; a T-shirt; barbecue, and beverages. Entertainment will be provided by Fynal Tyme.
Cost of the ticket is $50.
A portion of the T-shirt sales will be donated to Mission 22, an organization that supports service members, veterans, and their families. T-shirts also can be purchased by those who don’t attend the event.
To purchase tickets, T-shirts, or for additional information, contact Leaning House at 724-483-2333 or on Facebook.