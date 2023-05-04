Washington School District has established a memorial fund in honor of a senior who was killed in a car accident Sunday evening.
Alexandra Christine Wilson, 18, was driving north on Pittsburgh Road in Somerset Township when her vehicle left the road and struck a tree, according to the Washington County coroner.
“Alex was loved and respected here, by staff and students alike,” said George Lammay, district superintendent. “We’re all working our way through it together. These are hard days for our people.”
Wilson’s family asks in her obituary that contributions be made to the district for the Alexandra Wilson Memorial Fund.
“All the money will be channeled directly into that fund. We’ll collaborate with the family to see where that money is allocated,” Lammay said.
The Intermediate Unit provided crisis counselors to the district this week. Lammay described the atmosphere in the high school Monday as somber, but noted it was a rare day without any behavior issues from students.
“We’ll continue to work through it,” Lammay said.
According to Wilson’s obituary, she participated in several sports, including softball, baseball, wrestling, soccer track and field and tennis. She also had been accepted into Kent State’s pre-med neuroscience program.
“She was really an active young lady. Bright, and a very good student,” Lammay said.
Wilson’s teachers remember her as an intelligent young woman who was well on her way to great accomplishments.
Treg Campbell teaches English at Washington High School. He recalled that just a few weeks ago, students presented a project in which they had to reflect on their time at high school and speak about their plans for the future.
“She spoke very optimistically about going to Kent State University in the fall. She wanted to major in neuroscience and become a cardiovascular surgeon and live in Arizona,” Campbell said. “There was such a sense of wonder.”
Alexandra Cottom taught Wilson chemistry her sophomore year, and AP chemistry her junior year. Though Cottom didn’t have Wilson as a student this year, Wilson still spent a lot of time in her classroom.
“It’s just sad we won’t be able to see her light be carried,” Cottom said. “She would have changed so many lives ... She was very, very capable of great success.”
Both Campbell and Cottom described Wilson has exceedingly kind and compassionate to her classmates.
“There was not a mean bone in Alex’s body,” Cottom said.
Campbell hopes people consider donating to the memorial fund even if they did not know Wilson.
“That is a perfect opportunity for her memory to live on and help other people,” Campbell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.