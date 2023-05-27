Area communities have scheduled Memorial Day observances. Unless otherwise noted, observances will be held on Monday.
Washington County
Amwell Township: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, on the lawn of the Lower Ten Mile Presbyterian Church in Amity. A parade will precede the program, which includes special music, speakers, and recognition of veterans. Refreshments will follow. For more information call 724-228-1031.
Avella: American Legion Post 643 will hold a Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m., followed by a ceremony and light lunch at the Avella Volunteer Fire Hall, 1560 Avella Road. The parade begins on Campbell Street.
Burgettstown area: Paris Cemetery, 8 a.m.; Chestnut Ridge Cemetery, 8:15; Grandview Cemetery, 8:30; Langeloth Honor Roll, 8:50; Eldersville Honor Roll, 9:10; Cross Creek Cemetery, 9:25; Atlasburg VFW, 9:40; Slovan VFW, 10:10; Fairview Cemetery, 10:20; Cherry Valley Honor Roll, 10:40; Bulger Honor Roll, 11; Joffre Honor Roll, 11:15; Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, 11:30; Burgettstown American Legion, 11:45.
Canonsburg: Opening remarks begin at the former Canon-McMillan Middle School on College Street at 8:15 a.m., followed by a 21 gun salute at the Canonsburg borough building, 68 East Pike Street, at 9 a.m. The Memorial Day parade begins after the salute at the borough building and follows Pike Street to Bluff Street. A short service at Oak Springs Cemetery, 238 Oak Spring Rd, Canonsburg, will follow the parade.
Donora: Services will be held Sunday, May 28, at South Donora War Memorial at noon, followed by St. Dominic Cemetery and St. Michael Cemetery. Main service is at 2 p.m. at Mon Valley Memorial Park, followed by Grandview Memorial Service at Carroll Township Volunteer Fire Department and Delsandro Memorial, next to the post office.
Fredericktown: American Legion Post 391 will hold services at Buckingham Cemetery, 8:30 a.m.; Fredericktown Cemetery, 8:45 a.m.; Vestaburg Memorial, 9 a.m.; Methodist Church Memorial, 9:15 a.m.; Millsboro memorial, 9:30 a.m.; Millsboro Cemetery, 9:45 a.m.; Clarksville Memorial, 10 a.m.; Monongahela River, 10:45 a.m.; and Fredericktown Memorial at 11 a.m.
Midway area: Services begin at 9:30 a.m. and culminate with the McDonald Memorial Day parade at 11 a.m.
- 9:30 a.m.: flag raising and salute of the Primrose Honor Roll and reading of veterans’ names on the Midway Honor Roll
- 9:45 a.m.: flag raising and salute for the Midway Honor Roll
- 10 a.m.: service at the Center Cemetery in Midway and flag raising and salute for the Robinson Township Honor Roll
- 10:15 a.m.: flag raising and salute for the Robinson Cemetery and the Sturgeon Honor Roll
- 10:30 a.m.: flag raising and salute for the McDonald Honor Roll
Monessen: A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at The Epiphany of Our Lord Parish, 44 Pennsylvania Boulevard.
Monongahela: The Memorial Day Parade is set for 10 a.m. at Chess Park.
Washington: American Legion Post 175 will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at the post at 168 Park Ave. at 10 a.m. Please arrive by 9:30. Following the ceremony, the post honor guard will conduct small services at the Washington County Courthouse, Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Beth Israel Cemetery and the Polish Cemetery.
Greene County
Mt. Morris: American Legion Post 992 will hold a memorial service at 10 a.m. at Mt. Morris United Methodist Church, 256 Mt. Morris Road, followed by a Memorial Day parade at 11 a.m. Kids are invited to dress their bicycles in patriotic décor and enter the parade for a chance to win the Red, White & Blue Bike contest. The parade ends at Cedar Grove Cemetery, where graveside services will be held.
Waynesburg: At 10 a.m., the final two granite tables will be placed at the Greene County Veterans Memorial Park, 900 Rolling Meadows Road, between the tennis courts and historical society museum. The ceremony will include music, military protocols and a monument dedication.
