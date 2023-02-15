Magisterial District Judge Phil Melograne announced plans to seek a full term on the bench, backed by life experience including success as a prosecutor, defense attorney, and common pleas court judge.
“Nobody in this county has the experience I have,” Melograne said. “I have a balance no one else has. I know when to be tough when I need to, compassionate when the moment calls for it, and always dedicated to serving the people of my district when they come seeking justice.”
Melograne, 62, lives in Peters Township with his wife, Tracey, and their two sons. His magisterial district serves the municipalities of Courtney, Crookham, Elrama, Finleyville, Gastonville, Hackett, McMurray, Mingo Creek County Park, Nottingham, Peters, Rankintown Road, Union and Venetia.
Melograne was appointed to the bench to fill a vacancy that opened after Judge Jesse Pettit was elected to the court of common pleas.
A standout baseball player in both high school and college, Melograne worked his way through the University of Pittsburgh and, later, Duquesne Law School.
Melograne coached youth baseball and soccer when his sons were young. He’s a member of the local Masonic Lodge and is an active fundraiser for Clelian Heights School, which provides services to children with special needs.
The family worships at St. Benedict Church in Peters.
