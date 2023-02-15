Magisterial District Judge Phil Melograne announced plans to seek a full term on the bench, backed by life experience including success as a prosecutor, defense attorney, and common pleas court judge.

“Nobody in this county has the experience I have,” Melograne said. “I have a balance no one else has. I know when to be tough when I need to, compassionate when the moment calls for it, and always dedicated to serving the people of my district when they come seeking justice.”

