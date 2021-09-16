The Washington County commissioners have moved the start of their regular Thursday voting meetings to 2 p.m., beginning with today’s meeting.
The change was necessitated after Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law on June 30 an update to the state’s Sunshine Act that now requires government agencies to post their agendas at least 24 hours before they vote.
Previously, the commissioners met at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the agenda items and then voted at their regular meetings at 10 a.m. Thursday. The commissioners are continuing to hold their Wednesday workshop meetings at 10 a.m., which required them to push back the start times for their Thursday voting meetings to later in the day.
The commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. today in the first-floor conference room in Courthouse Square.
The commissioners have held one workshop meeting and voting meeting over the summer months of July, August and September, but will begin holding those back-to-back meetings twice a month again in October. The next workshop meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 6, followed by the voting meeting at 2 p.m. Oct. 7.