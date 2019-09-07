Washington County commissioners
Action:
- The county entered into agreements with three agencies for the Homeless Assistance Program through June 30, 2020: Connect Inc., emergency shelter services, $93,700; Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania, $13,500; and Blueprints, rental assistance, $55,000.
Additionally, providers for housing and supportive services to homeless individuals and families for a similar time period will be Connect Inc., $643,506, and ARC Human Services, $199,990. According to the agenda, no county funds are required for the agreements dealing with aid for the homeless.
In preparation for the replacement and expansion of McDowell Lane Bridge across Canonsburg Lake, the county approved deeds of easement with Lakeview Square Associates LP for $16,300 and Lakeside NS II LLC, $5,500. Motorists won’t be seeing construction-related activity at the site until 2020, but the detour between North Strabane and Peters townships near Donaldsons Crossroads is expected to be 4.5 miles.
On behalf of the sheriff’s department, the county entered into an agreement that allows deputies to use the North Franklin Township firing and shooting range.
The commissioners reimbursed the Washington County Agricultural Fair $3,750 to replace an exhaust hood in the food court needed for the recent fair. Costs are to be paid from the fairgrounds’ natural gas lease.
Attorneys Mark Adams, Zachary Mesher and Keith Owen Campbell will represent the county’s Children and Youth Services agency in juvenile court through June 30, 2020, at a rate of $65 per hour.
The commissioners entered into an agreement with Center for Hearing and Deaf Services Inc. to provide interpreters for between $50 and $60 per hour through June 30, 2021, with an additional charge of $5 for services scheduled with less than two business days’ notice.
Appointments:
- Clay Kilgore, Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency board; Brandon Schaffer, Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board.
Next meeting: 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, in the public meeting room of the Courthouse Square office building.