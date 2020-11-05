The regular business meeting of the board of directors of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority, scheduled for Nov. 12, has been canceled. The next meeting will convene at 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at 1442 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Greene County. Anyone with questions can call the Jefferson office at 724-883-2301.

