A series of free, one-hour Medicare 101 workshops will be presented by the Southwestern PA Area Agency on Aging Inc. (SWPA AAA) APPRISE program. The workshops are designed to help people turning 65 make a successful transition to Medicare.
The workshops will be held Aug. 13 in the Waynesburg Community Center, 1505 Morris St.; Aug. 27 in the SPHS Board Room, 300 Chamber Plaza, Charleroi; and Sept.18 in the Community Action Conference Room, 137 N. Beeson Ave., Building B, Uniontown.
Each workshop begins promptly at 5:15 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.
Space is limited so pre-registration is required. Call Lois Thomas at 1-888-300-2704, ext. 4438, for more information or to register.
APPRISE is Pennsylvania’s State Health Insurance Program. It is a health insurance counseling service that helps Medicare beneficiaries understand their Medicare insurance benefits and coverage, compare Medicare prescription drug plans, and complete applications for the government programs that help pay Medicare expenses.
The APPRISE coordinator and volunteer counselors provide reliable, unbiased, and easy to understand health insurance information regarding Medicare, Medicaid, Medigap, prescription drug coverage, long-term care insurance, and preventive care. APPRISE program representatives are also available to assist with filing Medicare appeals.