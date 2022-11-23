news 4

A nonprofit legal service filed an emergency motion to unseal court records connected to a fatal shooting in Rostraver earlier this month on behalf of the Observer-Reporter and other local media outlets.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, based in Virginia, electronically submitted the motion to Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday, and expect a physical copy of the brief to be filed today. The filing asks a judge to unseal the arrest warrant of Keven Van Lam, 55, who is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on unknown charges related to the Nov. 5 shooting death of Boyke Budiarachman, 49, of Rostraver.

