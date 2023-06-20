Car Deer Collisions

Associated Press

Drivers should pay attention to road signs that denote areas that have high levels of deer activity; be especially careful in the early morning and evening, when deer tend to be on the move.

In April, video of a mama bear herding three cubs across a road in Adams County as motorists waited for the family to get from one side to the other went viral, racking up nearly 4 million views.

Scenes like this are becoming more common, as deer, skunks, black bears and other wildlife are routinely forced to navigate the grid of roadways, fences, walls, and other obstacles that have been built amid their habitat and migration corridors over past decades.

