Aging Services of Washington County is in need of Meals on Wheels volunteers to deliver meals to elderly consumers. Volunteers are needed for the following senior centers: Bentleyville, Burgettstown, Claysville, Cross Creek, Vestaburg and Washington. Volunteers usually work once a week delivering meals from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. weekdays. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to call Mary Lynn Spilak, director, at 724-228-6856.

