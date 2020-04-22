news 5
While social and recreation activities remain suspended, daily lunches continue to be available as “grab & go” meals at senior community centers.

The meals are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. People 60 years of age or older should call in their meal reservation one day in advance by 1 p.m.

For more information, call your local senior center, or the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-734-9603.

