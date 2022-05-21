Hollywood Casino at the Meadows is the 2022 presenting sponsor for the Washington Walk to End Alzheimer’s, scheduled for Oct. 15 at Wild Things Park.
A check for $11,004.63 was presented to the Alzheimer’s Association Thursday. The money will go toward care and support services for area Pennsylvanians and Alzheimer’s research.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. All of the money raised goes directly to the Alzheimer’s Association.
“Involvement with the communities we serve is vital to our success as an organization,” said Lynzy Groves, Washington Walk to End Alzheimer’s manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. “Our community partners supporting our walks every year not only enhance the local community, but the lives of those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, and their caregivers. Our Walk to End Alzheimer’s events give our community a way to fight back, and the Meadows is definitely part of the front lines in the fight.”
Living with or caring for a person suffering from Alzheimer’s and other dementia is a fight that no one should ever suffer alone,” added Katie Trax, human resources generalist for Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. “Thanks to our partnership with the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, The Hollywood Casino at The Meadows is proud to support the research and care for those affected.”
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit.act.alz.org/washington