Last week, The Meadows Racetrack & Casino donated thousands of pounds of food items to the Greater Washington County Food Bank and City Mission in Washington after the entertainment venue closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Among the donations were milk, eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables, and other perishable items. Said Kevin Brogan, vice president of marketing for The Meadows, “In this time of uncertainty, it’s great to be a part of this amazing community and work with dedicated team members serving a fantastic cause.”

