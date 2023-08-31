Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, part of the Senator John Heinz History Center family of museums, will offer free admission for all kids ages 17 and under throughout September and October.
Meadowcroft, in Avella, Washington County, offers visitors a glimpse into the lives of prehistoric hunters and gatherers, early settlers, and American Indians.
Visitors can discover 19,000 years of history at Meadowcroft’s immersive experiences, including exploring the rockshelter, a rock overhang where the region’s earliest inhabitants dwelled, and traveling through three re-created villages:
n In the 16th-century Monongahela Indian Village, visitors can step inside a wigwam, test their skills with the atlatl (a prehistoric spear-thrower), and learn about American Indian agriculture.
n At the 18th-century Frontier Trading Post, they can examine 1770s-era buildings and discover how American Indians and European settlers learned from each other.
n In the 19th-century Meadowcroft Village, visitors can enjoy a lesson in a one-room schoolhouse and watch a blacksmith forge red-hot iron.
Kids free at Meadowcroft in September is supported by Alex E. Paris Contracting and Washington Financial Bank.
