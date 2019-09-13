Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella is hosting Frontier Heritage Weekend on Sept. 28-29, with special extended hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
During Frontier Heritage Weekend, visitors can get an up-close look at the daily lives of 18th-century frontier tradesmen and discover the skills necessary to survive in the Western Pennsylvania wilderness.
Costumed re-enactors will demonstrate how American Indians and European settlers borrowed ideas from each other to build a better life on the dangerous frontier. Demonstrations will include black powder firearms, carpentry, open-hearth cooking, land surveying techniques, and more.
Visitors can also test their skills at a tomahawk-throwing station, an important tool and weapon used on the 18th-century frontier.
Throughout each day, Meadowcroft visitors can also step inside a wigwam in a recreated 16th-century Monongahela Indian Village, watch a blacksmith forge red-hot iron in the 19th-century Meadowcroft Village, and tour the Meadowcroft Rockshelter, a National Historic Landmark and the oldest site of human habitation in North America.
For additional information, call 724-587-3412 or go online to www.heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft.