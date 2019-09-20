As part of Pennsylvania Archaeology Month, Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village will host its annual Archaeology Day in partnership with the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology on Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Meadowcroft is home to the Meadowcroft Rockshelter archaeological site, a National Historic Landmark recognized as the oldest site of human habitation in North America.
During Archaeology Day, experts from across the state will share in-depth presentations on the importance of understanding perishable technologies, such as basketry and textiles, in the study of prehistoric people.
Visitors can also see demonstrations of weaving, basketry and flint knapping, a technique for making stone tools.
In addition, visitors can bring their own American Indian artifacts for identification and analysis by experts with more than 50 years of combined experience with archaeological artifacts.
Throughout the day, visitors can step inside a wigwam in a recreated 16th-century Monongahela Indian Village, watch a blacksmith forge red-hot iron in the 19th-century Meadowcroft Village, and tour the Meadowcroft Rockshelter.
All Archaeology Day activities are included with regular admission. For information call 724-587-3412 or go online to heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft.