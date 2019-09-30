The Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella will host a “Walk in Penn’s Woods” on Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.
Meadowcroft is one of more than 50 sites across Pennsylvania hosting educational walks for all ages and skill levels as part of the Walk in Penn’s Woods program, which aims to raise awareness of Pennsylvania’s forests and their importance.
Meadowcroft staff will lead a series of three educational woodland walks (one half-mile walk and two one-mile walks) amidst the fall foliage that will highlight the natural resources used by the region’s inhabitants from prehistory to the modern day.
In addition, visitors can explore the Meadowcroft Rockshelter, a National Historic Landmark recognized as the oldest site of human habitation in North America; a 16th-century Monongahela Indian village; an 18th-century frontier trading post; and a 19th-century rural village.
The Walk in Penn’s Woods program is a joint initiative with the Pennsylvania Forestry Association, the Center for Private Forests at Penn State, the Penn State Forestry and Wildlife Extension, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania Forest Stewards, the Pennsylvania Chapter of the Association of Consulting Foresters, the Pennsylvania Chapter of the Association of Consulting Foresters, and the Pennsylvania Sustainable Forestry Initiative.
For information go to heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft or call 724-587-3412.