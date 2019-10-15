Meadowcroft holds atlatl throwing competition
In this file photo, Gary Nolf, president of the World Atlatl Association, shows off his collection of handmade atlatls at Meadowcroft.

To celebrate the conclusion of its 2019 season, Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella will host its fall finale Oct. 26 from noon to 5 p.m.

Meadowcroft will present a day of fall-themed activities for the whole family. Visitors will be able to witness cooking demonstrations in the the Hamilton Log House, and test their skills with the atlatl – a spear-thrower used by prehistoric hunters – in a recreated 16th-century Monongahela Indian Village.

In addition, visitors can bring their sweet tooth to special taffy pulling parties at the King House for an additional $3 fee per participant. Space is limited for the taffy pulling, so reservations are required by calling 724-587-3412. All other activities are included with Meadowcroft admission.

The final day of Meadowcroft’s 2019 season will be Oct. 27.

For information, call 724-587-3412 or go online to heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft.

