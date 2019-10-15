To celebrate the conclusion of its 2019 season, Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella will host its fall finale Oct. 26 from noon to 5 p.m.
Meadowcroft will present a day of fall-themed activities for the whole family. Visitors will be able to witness cooking demonstrations in the the Hamilton Log House, and test their skills with the atlatl – a spear-thrower used by prehistoric hunters – in a recreated 16th-century Monongahela Indian Village.
In addition, visitors can bring their sweet tooth to special taffy pulling parties at the King House for an additional $3 fee per participant. Space is limited for the taffy pulling, so reservations are required by calling 724-587-3412. All other activities are included with Meadowcroft admission.
The final day of Meadowcroft’s 2019 season will be Oct. 27.
For information, call 724-587-3412 or go online to heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft.