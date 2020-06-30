Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village will open for its 52nd season Wednesday, following an extended closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located outside Avella, several new policies and procedures are in place for Meadowcroft’s reopening, including:

  • Encouraging all visitors to practice social distancing, staying at least six feet from other guests and groups.
  • Enhancing sanitation protocols, including the regular cleaning of restrooms and high-touch areas throughout the day.
  • Requiring that all visitors and staff wear a cloth face covering while occupying indoor spaces, including restrooms and the visitor center and when near others.
  • Providing hand sanitizing stations in key locations throughout the site, including near picnic tables and restrooms.
  • Limiting and monitoring the number of visitors permitted in indoor spaces (50% capacity) so that social distancing can be maintained.
  • Disinfecting items used in hands-on activities such as atlatl and tomahawk throwing between each use.

Beginning Wednesday through Labor Day, Meadowcroft will operate under extended hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The site will be closed Mondays.

After Labor Day in September and October, the site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit www.heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft/visit.

