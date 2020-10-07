A McMurray man died Wednesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Avella Road (Route 50) in Cross Creek Township.
David Copeland, 64, was driving west on a three-wheel motorcycle about 3:50 p.m. when he struck a fallen tree in the roadway near 493 Avella Road and lost control of the vehicle, according to the Washington County coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:50 p.m.
The crash is under investigation by state police.
Ambulance and Chair Service and Mount Pleasant Fire Department assisted.