A McKees Rocks man was jailed Thursday after allegedly stabbing a woman in the back of her head Wednesday morning at a residence in Langeloth.
Smith Township police, along with EMS crews, responded to an American Avenue residence just after 11 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a woman being stabbed, according to the criminal complaint. When police arrived, the woman, Leah Scott, was holding a bloodied rag at the back of her head, the complaint said.
After being treated by medics at the scene, Scott told police that John Joseph Diamond, 38, had argued outside Scott’s residence with another man, Lee Beckett, according to the complaint. Diamond allegedly attempted to punch Beckett, but missed, Scott told police.
Diamond then approached Scott and attempted to strike her in the face, the complaint said. Scott told police she turned her face away, but Diamond had been armed with a knife and struck her in the back of the head with it, causing an inch-long laceration. Diamond then fled the scene in a vehicle.
Diamond was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned Thursday afternoon and jailed on $25,000 bond.