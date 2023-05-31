McGuffey High School will hold commencement for 130 seniors at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at McGuffey stadium.
Three students have been selected as honored speakers for the ceremony. They are Braden Baxendell, Eric Donnelly and Tyler Wright.
Baxendell is the son of Washington and William Baxendell of Waynesburg. His school activities included Student Council vice president, Spanish Club treasurer, Teen Action, McFriends, National Honor Society and Math Team treasurer. He also played varsity soccer and tennis. He received the Lions Club Scholarship.
Baxendell will study mechanical engineering at the University of Pittsburgh.
Donnelly is the son of Eric and Gina Donnelly of Washington. He was National Honor Society president, Math Team president, Student Council treasurer, and a member of the Southwest Academic League. He played varsity football and tennis, and was on the varsity wrestling team. Donnelly received the Range Resources Scholarship and National Honor Society Scholarship.
He will attend Florida State University to study accounting.
Wright is the son of David and Marcie Wright of West Alexander. His school activities included chaplain of the Future Farmers of America, and parliamentarian for the National Honor Society.
He received the full tuition Dr. Paul Elbin Scholarship from West Liberty University, where he will major in history education and business.
