The McGuffey High School will hold its 61st commencement at 7 p.m. Friday on the high school campus.
The Class of 2021 will graduate 110 students.
Commencement speakers include Janae Chase, Abigail Donnelley, John Franz and Evan Wright.
Chase is the daughter of Jared and Narja Chase of Washington. An honor roll student, Chase is a student technology leader, and is a member of the Peer Jury and the Art Club. She plans to attend college and earn a bachelor’s degree in biology or biochemistry and work in a laboratory setting.
Donnelley is the daughter of Eric and Gina Donnelley of Washington. Donnelley achieved high honors throughout high school. She was an all-conference tennis player, and was captain of the girls basketball team. She served as president of the National Honor Society and Student Council, was class secretary and was a member of Peer Jury and Math Team. She also is a member of Claysville Christian Youth Group. Donnelley plans to attend St. Vincent College, where she will major in accounting and play tennis.
Franz is the son of David and Lesa Franz of Prosperity. He is an Eagle Scout. Franz is a member of the National Honor Society and was a National Merit Scholar commended student. He was a member of the Drama Club, marching band, drumline and concert band, percussion ensemble, Hometown High Q team, Academic League, and Math Team. He plans to attend Kenyon College where he will major in theater and literature.
Wright was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and Math Team, and was a FFA officer. He was captain of the football team. Wright will attend Grove City College, where he plans to study accounting.