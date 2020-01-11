McGuffey parents and students in the school district’s gifted program voiced displeasure Thursday night at the reassignment of the district’s gifted support teacher.
The teacher, Lori Walters, was reassigned to teach sixth-grade math when students returned from Christmas break.
She had taught K-12 students in the gifted program for four years.
Replacing Walters is Sonja Heidish, who recently returned after a leave of absence from the school district. Heidish previously taught math at the high school. The reason for her leave of absence was not revealed.
McGuffey parents and gifted students asked the school board to return Walters to her position as gifted support teacher, stating she is experienced, is a consistent advocate on behalf of gifted students, and has had a significant and continued impact on her students.
She organizes trips to competitions and events including the Hometown High Q, History Bowl and Science Olympiad, and assists with scholarships and college preparations.
Parent Lesa Franz, whose son, John, is a junior in the gifted program, described Walters as caring, compassionate, dedicated to the kids, organized, thoughtful, motivational and “a stellar educator in all ways.”
Said another parent, “The kids love her. She’s dedicated to them, she understands them, and she pushes them to be their best.”
During the regular school board meeting Thursday, parents asked directors to meet with them in an executive session to discuss Walters returning to her former position.
The board then met with families, one-by-one, in an office over a two-hour period to listen to their concerns.
The school board did not take any action, but assured parents the directors heard their concerns and “are asking for more time” before making a decision on the reassignment.
Parents said other teachers also had been reassigned.
Superintendent Erica Kolat declined to comment on the teaching assignments, saying that parents and students had an opportunity to share their views.