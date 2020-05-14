McGuffey teacher Denise Leigh is one of 12 finalists for the 2021 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Award.
Leigh teaches business and art at McGuffey High School, according to a listing on the district’s website.
“Teachers impact students far beyond the traditional classroom, connecting with them and inspiring them during some of our most difficult times,” said Education Secretary Pedro A. Rivera in a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office. “We witnessed that extraordinary commitment this spring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with educators stepping up to make sure students and communities are fed, comforted and educated.”
In addition to Leigh, the 2021 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year finalists are:
Andrea Baney, Danville Area School District; Debra Barrick, Selinsgrove Area School District; Nicole Darroch, Ambridge Area School District; Kathleen Dickensheets, Hampton Township School District; Jessica Fellin, Penns Valley Area School District; Gerald Kaplan, Loyalsock Township School District; Caitlin Keiper, New Hope-Solebury School District; Kerri Lynn Markert, Easton Area School District; Elizabeth Raff, Penn Manor School District; Katie Wisnosky, Tunkhannock Area School District; and Hollie Woodard, Council Rock School District.
“The Department of Education applauds this year’s finalists, who represent the commitment and professionalism that so many Pennsylvania educators share,” Rivera said.
Nominations for the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year were submitted by students, parents, peers and members of the community wishing to honor and recognize educator achievements both inside and outside the classroom, the release said.
The finalists must be prepared to effectively carry out the duties of the state’s Teacher of the Year, including being Pennsylvania’s nominee for the National Teacher of the Year. The recognition program is co-sponsored by Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Pennsylvania chapter of the National State Teacher of the Year, which was founded in 1995, the release said.
The 2021 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year will be announced in December.