Kindergarten students in McGuffey School District will be rocking colorful, mismatched socks on Monday, on purpose. And for a good cause.
March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day, and people across the globe will wear mismatched socks to celebrate the specialness of each person with Down syndrome, and to raise awareness and spark conversations about acceptance, embracing differences, and inclusion.
The socks come courtesy of Bobbie Jo Teagarden of Claysville, whose 6-year-old son, Tucker, has Down syndrome.
Initially, Tegarden planned to raise money to buy 20 pairs of mismatched socks for the kindergarteners, teacher, and para-teacher in Tucker’s Claysville Elementary class.
So she posted a message on Facebook inquiring if anyone would “sponsor” a pair of socks from Pals, a company that donates $5 from each sock purchase to Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network, a national organization that provides connections, resources, and support for families with a child with Down syndrome.
Within 20 minutes, more than 20 people responded that they’d donate.
From there, enthusiasm for the sock project exploded, with individuals and businesses offering to help.
The contributions made it possible for Tucker and his mom to pass out socks to every kindergarten student and teacher at Claysville and Joe Walker elementary schools – 189 pairs in all.
“It has been so heartwarming. I didn’t expect this to grow as much as it has,” said Teagarden. “The community stepped up in a big way, and I can’t thank them enough.”
Teagarden placed each pair of socks in a baggie, along with a thank-you note and a letter explaining Down syndrome and World Down Syndrome Day.
Nearly everyone has 46 chromosomes that look like paired socks, but children with Down syndrome have 47 chromosomes because the 21st chromosome has three copies, instead of two (which is why World Down syndrome Day is held on 3-21).
“That little extra is what makes people with Down syndrome extra special to everyone that gets to know them,” Teagarden wrote in the note. “We hope this day will bring awareness that we are all more alike than different.”
Teagarden said Tucker loves school, and his classmates, who have embraced him, are excited to wear their socks to show support.
“His peers have accepted that he is Tucker, and love him because he’s Tucker. We are all more alike than we are different, and we all have differences that make us special. For Tucker, it’s an extra chromosome,” said Teagarden. “It’s important to make the world aware that we need to be accepting and loving of everyone, no matter their differences.”