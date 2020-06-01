McGuffey High School will graduate 105 seniors with a ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. June 5 at McGuffey High School.
The following three honor graduates will speak on “Overcoming Challenges.”
Gracie Elizabeth Allender, daughter of Jamie Selvaggi of Prosperity and Joe Allender of Claysville, received the Ryan Johnston and Vaughan Johnston Scholarship and Washington Lions Club Scholarship.
Her activities include National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Math Team, Yearbook Club and varsity soccer team captain.
She plans to attend Penn State University to study engineering.
Karla Weaver is the daughter of Mark and Mary-Rachael Weaver of Washington.
She received the John Philip Sousa Award, McGuffey Marching Band Mom Scholarship, Ball State University Presidential Scholarship, and was an AP Scholar with Honors.
Her activities include Marching Band (drum major for three years), Jazz Band, Percussion Ensemble, Country Band, Can Band, National Honor Society vice president and Drama Club.
She will attend Ball State University’s Honor College to study data analytics in criminal justice.
Gregory Westfall, son of Robert and Sarah Westfall of Washington, was an AP Scholar and received the Buckholt Science Scholarship.
His activities include Golf Team and All-Section Golf, Student Council treasurer, Math Team president, Yearbook Club, Golf Team and All-Section Golf, Tennis Team and National Honor Society,
He will attend Penn State University to study electrical engineering and work in the robotics/automation field.