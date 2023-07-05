Beach City Baby

Photo courtesy of Joseph Piszczor

Jason Capra, president and founder of Vintage Wings Inc., shakes hands with visitors who came to the Washington County Airport on Saturday to see his restored 1942 Douglas C-53-DO Skytrooper that was used as a transport plane in World War II. The 2002 McGuffey High School graduate, who now lives in Oakdale, completed the restoration work on “Beach City Baby” in 2021 and takes the aircraft to air shows all across the country. Vintage Wings Inc. also will have the airplane at the Greene County Airport near Waynesburg for Aviation Days on Aug. 19 and 20.

Jason Capra, president and founder of Vintage Wings Inc., shakes hands with visitors who came to the Washington County Airport on Saturday to see his restored 1942 Douglas C-53-DO Skytrooper that was used as a transport plane in World War II. The 2002 McGuffey High School graduate, who now lives in Oakdale, completed the restoration work on “Beach City Baby” in 2021 and takes the aircraft to air shows all across the country. Vintage Wings Inc. also will have the airplane at the Greene County Airport near Waynesburg for Aviation Days on Aug. 19 and 20.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In