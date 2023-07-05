Jason Capra, president and founder of Vintage Wings Inc., shakes hands with visitors who came to the Washington County Airport on Saturday to see his restored 1942 Douglas C-53-DO Skytrooper that was used as a transport plane in World War II. The 2002 McGuffey High School graduate, who now lives in Oakdale, completed the restoration work on “Beach City Baby” in 2021 and takes the aircraft to air shows all across the country. Vintage Wings Inc. also will have the airplane at the Greene County Airport near Waynesburg for Aviation Days on Aug. 19 and 20.
McGuffey grad flies ‘Beach City Baby’ into Washington County Airport
