McGuffey School District has launched a search for a new superintendent, following the resignation of the former superintendent, Dr. Erica Kolat.
Kolat’s resignation, which was approved at a June school board meeting, became effective July 10.
Amy Todd, who had served as business manager since 2016, has been appointed interim superintendent.
Kolat’s career in education spans 22 years.
She had served as superintendent at McGuffey since 2014. Prior to being named to the position, she served as the district’s assistant superintendent for 3 ½ years.