A McDonald woman was killed early Wednesday in a one-vehicle accident in Cecil Township.
Washington County Coroner Tim Warco identified the victim as Megan Blair Hookey, 39, who died after her vehicle overturned on Route 980.
Hookey lost control of her vehicle about 3:30 a.m. on Route 980 South near Laurel Hill Road, Warco said.
She was not wearing a seat belt at the time, Warco said.
She was pronounced dead at 4:53 a.m. at the crash scene. The cause and manner of her death were pending an autopsy and further investigation, he said.