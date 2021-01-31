An attempted homicide suspect from McDonald waived separate charges Friday that he impregnated a girl in 2019 to Washington County Court.
By doing so, Alfred G. Quevi Jr., 54, avoided a preliminary hearing in the case before Senior District Judge Larry Hopkins, online court records indicate.
Quevi has been in Washington County jail without bond since his arrest on attempted homicide and related charges he shot his stepson, Tyler Shrum, Aug. 17 in their residence at 331 E. Lincoln Ave.
Shrum, who was 20 years old at the time, suffered critical injuries when he was shot in the stomach at close range with a shotgun while Quevi was arguing with the victim’s mother.
McDonald police accused Quevi Jan. 6 of having sex with the girl when she was 14 years old. He now faces trial on a string of charges including statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children.