The McDonald man convicted earlier this year of prostituting a teenage girl he had lured to the area from her home in New York has “ruined” the victim’s life, the prosecutor said before his sentencing Wednesday.
Deputy Attorney General Katie Wymard said St. Patrick Earl Levy caused so much anguish to the teenage girl that she overdosed on drugs before she was set to testify at his April trial and that she was also unable to attend his sentencing to give a victim impact statement.
“She is not here because he ruined her life,” Wymard said. “She is still a complete and absolute wreck.”
Levy, 28, was arrested in February 2019 and accused of sex trafficking his then 17-year-old girlfriend after she was reported missing from her home in Glenn Falls, N.Y., the previous December. Levy posted sexual photos of the girl in online advertisements and took money she received from prostitution. Levy was found guilty following a one-day trial in April on multiple charges, including two counts of trafficking minors, three counts of promotion of prostitution of a minor and one charge each of corruption of a minor and living off prostitutes.
Washington County Judge Valarie Costanzo sentenced Levy to serve 6 to 12 years in state prison, followed by 3 years on probation. He was given credit for the nearly 3 years he’s served in jail since his arrest.
Wymard said before Levy’s sentencing that he has abused other women elsewhere in the country in the past.
“The defendant didn’t make a mistake here. He’s a predator. He preys on women,” Wymard said.
Levy met the girl on Facebook before she left home to live with him in McDonald. He said he would have personally apologized to the victim if she had attended his sentencing.
“I’m highly sorry about these accusations, these charges,” Levy told the court before his sentencing. “Since I’ve been in (jail), I’ve become a better person.”