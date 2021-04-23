A McDonald man who impregnated a 14-year-old girl and also tried to kill his stepson with a point-blank shotgun blast pleaded guilty Thursday to sexual assault and attempted homicide.
The victims of Alfred Quevi Jr. told him before his sentencing how he negatively impacted their lives and how they will never be the same after his actions.
“What you did to me will never go away,” the teenage girl he impregnated wrote in a letter that was read to the court. “You have taken a piece from me that I never can get back.”
Quevi, 54, sexually assaulted the girl from April 2019 until last July, beginning when she was 14 years old. The girl gave birth to a daughter last August, and Quevi was charged after a DNA test revealed he was the father. The victim wrote in her letter that she was unsure how she would explain the situation to her daughter if she ever asked about her biological father.
“What you have done to us can never be forgiven,” the girl wrote in the letter.
Quevi, who watched the sentencing through video conferencing at the Washington County jail, muttered to himself incessantly before the proceeding, although he could still be clearly heard in the courtroom.
“I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I’m sorry,” he said at one point. “What have I done?”
Quevi also shot his stepson Tyler Shrum in the stomach with a shotgun during an argument at their East Lincoln Avenue home in McDonald on Aug. 17. Shrum lost his spleen, a kidney and part of his pancreas in the shooting, but was able to testify in person during Quevi’s sentencing.
Shrum, now 21, said he still struggles with the memories of that day and watching Quevi walk over top of him after the shooting.
“What you did to my family will never be forgotten,” Shrum testified while wearing a Sturgeon firefighter uniform. “I’ll never get that life back. I will never feel good about my life again.”
Quevi spoke after the victim impact statements and attempted to apologize for his actions.
“I should’ve been a dad to you and not shoot you,” he told Shrum.
“I put you in a situation a child should never have been put in,” Quevi told the teenage girl.
He also apologized to Melanie Quevi for “stealing her happiness” and asked if they could remain in contact. However, Melanie Quevi left the courtroom before her estranged husband began speaking. Earlier, she testified that he had “screwed my life up so badly” and she regretted ever meeting him.
“I can’t tell you how much you disgust me for what you’ve put our family through,” Melanie Quevi testified.
Washington County Judge Valerie Costanzo sentenced Quevi to 15 to 30 years in prison followed by 12-month supervised release. Quevi was also ordered to pay $6,595 in restitution to Shrum, and he must now register as lifetime sex offender.