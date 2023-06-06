A McDonald man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Sunday night on Interstate 70.
State police identified the driver as Thomas McCluskey, 67. According to police, McCluskey was driving west on I-70 east when he attempted to enter the left lane and struck another vehicle near the 16.5 mile marker in Washington. Both cars struck the concrete median following the initial impact.
Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m.
McCluskey was transported to Washington Hospital, where he later died.
A passenger in his vehicle was uninjured, according to police. Jennifer Piersol, 28, of Bridgeville was transported to Washington Hospital with unspecified injuries. A 1-year-old boy in Piersol’s vehicle was also transported to Washington Hospital. The child’s condition was not immediately available.
State police continue to investigate the accident.
