Generic car crash 2

A McDonald man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Sunday night on Interstate 70.

State police identified the driver as Thomas McCluskey, 67. According to police, McCluskey was driving west on I-70 east when he attempted to enter the left lane and struck another vehicle near the 16.5 mile marker in Washington. Both cars struck the concrete median following the initial impact.

