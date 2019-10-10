McDonald police charged a local man for an assault that left a woman blind in one eye.
Khristopher Antonio Gardner, 37, of 320 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, faces charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment.
Police arrested Gardner Tuesday and he was arraigned before District Judge Mark Wilson, according to court records. He was placed in the Washington County jail on $250,000 bond.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Gardner’s residence about 4:15 a.m. Oct. 5.
The victim was not at the scene when police arrived, but was interviewed later. She told police she was having an argument with Gardner at his residence. He pulled out a pistol, loaded it and pointed it at the victim, according to police.
Gardner punched and kicked the victim repeatedly, police said. When she fled to her car, he followed and threatened to kill her, according to police.
The victim had lacerations on her arms, hands, legs, feet, two fractures to her nose and nine fractures to her right eye, causing blindness, police said.
A witness later contacted police and corroborated the woman’s story.
Gardner told police the victim had been knocking loudly, and that she slapped him when he opened the door. He claimed he only pushed her to the ground.
According to the complaint, police found “large amounts” of blood drops on the sidewalk, and a trail of blood from the sidewalk to where the woman’s vehicle was.