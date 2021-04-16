A McDonald man was found guilty of sex trafficking his 17-year-old girlfriend following a jury trial Wednesday in Washington County Court.
St. Patrick Earl Levy, 28, of 110 S. McDonald St., was found guilty of two counts of felony human trafficking of a minor, corruption of minors, living off prostitutes and three counts of promoting prostitution of minors.
Levy was charged in February 2019, after investigators from Glenn Falls, N.Y., where the girl was from, tracked her cellphone, according to court documents. Glenn Falls police told McDonald police that the teen had been reported missing in December 2018 and was believed to have been trafficked for sex.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the attorney general’s office, Levy met the girl on Facebook before she allegedly ran away from home to live with him in McDonald.
According to the complaint, Levy posted explicit pictures of the girl online as advertisements, sexually trafficked her to “customers,” and used the money she received to pay his bills. He lied on the website, saying she was 19, but later admitted to investigators that he knew she was 17, the complaint said.
Levy was charged by the Organized Crime Section of the attorney general’s office. The FBI, Allegheny County Police Department, McDonald Police Department and Glenn Falls Police Department in New York assisted in the investigation.
At the time of Levy’s arrest, the girl, who identified Levy as her boyfriend, was turned over to Children and Youth Services in New York.
The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Katherine Wymard. Levy will be sentenced at a later date.