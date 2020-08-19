A McDonald man has been accused of shooting his stepson in the stomach at point-blank range with a shotgun Monday night at his home.
McDonald police charged the suspect, Alfred G. Quevi Jr., 53, with attempted homicide and related charges following the shooting of Tyler Shrum, court records show.
Police said Quevi had said previously to Melanie Quevi that “I’ll just kill him one day and that will be the end of it,” charging documents state.
A motive was not revealed Tuesday in the shooting of Shrum, 20, who was undergoing surgery Tuesday at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, court records indicate.
Police found the victim at the bottom of stairs leading to the kitchen after being sent about 11:15 p.m. to 331 E. Lincoln Ave.
Melanie Quevi told police Alfred Quevi stuffed the weapon into her face and told her to get away from him, the record indicates.
Quevi fled in his vehicle before police arrived at his home, and he later turned himself in for questioning, police stated in the affidavit.
Senior District Judge Jesse Cramer sent Quevi to Washington County jail without bond due to the seriousness of the charges, online court records show.
Quevi also was charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.