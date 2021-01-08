A McDonald man who is in custody on charges he attempted to kill his stepson last year faces new charges accusing him of impregnating a girl when she was 14 years old.
Senior District Judge Larry Hopkins on Thursday arraigned the suspect, Alfred G. Quevi Jr., 54, on statutory sexual assault and related charges he had sex with the girl between April 2019 and July at his residence, court records show. Hopkins set bond in the case at $100,000.
Police said DNA was used to identify Quevi as the father of the infant born Aug. 31.
Quevi has been in Washington County jail without bond since his arrest on charges he shot Tyler Shrum Aug. 17 in their residence at 331 E. Lincoln Ave. A trial date has yet to be scheduled in the case in Washington County Court.
Shrum was critically injured when he was shot in the stomach at close range with a shotgun while Quevi was arguing with his mother. Shrum was 20 years old at the time.